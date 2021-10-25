Are Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.13. With the company’s per share price at $2.41 changed hands at -$0.09 or -3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $63.79M. RCON’s last price was a discount, traded about -626.14% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 58.51% up since then. When we look at Recon Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCON as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recon Technology Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.95%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is -13.62% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCON’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -314.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -314.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.60% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Recon Technology Ltd. earnings to increase by 35.80%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 05.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.56% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares while 1.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.16%. There are 1.95% institutions holding the Recon Technology Ltd. stock share, with HRT Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 49021.0 RCON shares worth $0.32 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 25644.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. With 16084.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4894.0 shares worth around $59168.0.