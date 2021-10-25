Are Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $5.25 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $483.31M. DSX’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.14% off its 52-week high of $6.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 75.24% up since then. When we look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Analysts gave the Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended DSX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diana Shipping Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.72 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 172.02%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is 0.38% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSX’s forecast low is $4.60 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diana Shipping Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.00% over the past 6 months, a 215.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diana Shipping Inc. will rise 266.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 428.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.37 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Diana Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $63.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.4 million and $39.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Diana Shipping Inc. earnings to decrease by -848.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 26.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.67% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares while 21.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.21%. There are 21.55% institutions holding the Diana Shipping Inc. stock share, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.60% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million DSX shares worth $7.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.69% or 1.55 million shares worth $4.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $5.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $1.93 million.