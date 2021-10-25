An Overview Of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s per share price at $8.59 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $417.82M. KZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -13.97% off its 52-week high of $9.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 46.33% up since then. When we look at Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 254.96K.

Analysts gave the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KZR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.99 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.56%, with the 5-day performance at -1.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is -8.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KZR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.39% over the past 6 months, a -7.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. will fall -13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.20% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 48.40%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.40% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares while 60.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.21%. There are 60.69% institutions holding the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.41% of the shares, roughly 4.53 million KZR shares worth $24.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.39% or 2.6 million shares worth $14.12 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. With 1.19 million shares estimated at $7.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $5.49 million.