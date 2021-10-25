An Overview Of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO)

In the last trading session, 1.97 million ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at -$0.33 or -15.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $39.20M. CLRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.18% off its 52-week high of $4.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.56, which suggests the last value was 11.36% up since then. When we look at ClearOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 77.43K.

Analysts gave the ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLRO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ClearOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Instantly CLRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3200 on Friday, 10/22/21 subtracted -15.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.47%, with the 5-day performance at -14.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) is -28.16% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLRO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -127.27% for it to hit the projected low.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ClearOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $7.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.90%. The 2021 estimates are for ClearOne Inc. earnings to increase by 74.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 30.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.04% of ClearOne Inc. shares while 7.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.15%. There are 7.24% institutions holding the ClearOne Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.51% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million CLRO shares worth $1.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.96 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.31 million.