Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) Shares Are Up 159.60% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.80 changing hands around $0.17 or 1.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.44B. ARLP’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.32% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.80, which suggests the last value was 76.27% up since then. When we look at Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 583.16K.

Analysts gave the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARLP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.36.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Instantly ARLP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.90 on Friday, 10/22/21 added 1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 159.60%, with the 5-day performance at -0.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is 22.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -31.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARLP’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 23.73% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. will rise 71.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $417.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $423 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. earnings to decrease by -132.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -6.83% per year.

ARLP Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29. The 1.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.62% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares while 18.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.94%. There are 18.42% institutions holding the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stock share, with Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 5.49 million ARLP shares worth $39.56 million.

Magnolia Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.22% or 5.36 million shares worth $38.67 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Two Roads Shared Tr-Conductor Global Equity Value Fd. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $2.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Two Roads Shared Tr-Conductor Global Equity Value Fd held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.68 million.