With 12.8% Distance From Low, Could Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at -$0.03 or -2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.20M. That closing price of ATHE’s stock is at a discount of -186.4% from its 52-week high price of $3.58 and is indicating a premium of 12.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.34%, in the last five days ATHE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 7.41% to its value on the day. Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares saw a change of -6.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.58% in past 5-day. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) showed a performance of -3.85% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -220.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -220.0% for stock’s current value.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.00% during past 5 years.

ATHE Dividends

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.28% institutions for Alterity Therapeutics Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at ATHE for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.9 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.32 million.

On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.1 million shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12128.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $17464.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.