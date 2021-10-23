Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Boosted 28.52% So Far In 2021, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) saw 0.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.62 trading at -$1.73 or -3.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.73B. That closing price of VSCO’s stock is at a discount of -39.14% from its 52-week high price of $76.00 and is indicating a premium of 27.15% from its 52-week low price of $39.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.07%, in the last five days VSCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $54.62 price level, adding 5.37% to its value on the day. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s shares saw a change of 28.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.18% in past 5-day. Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) showed a performance of -11.86% in past 30-days.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.47 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.29 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.32% institutions for Victoria’s Secret & Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF is the top institutional holder at VSCO for having 2.38 million shares of worth $157.61 million. And as of Aug 30, 2021, it was holding 2.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, which was holding about 1.66 million shares on Aug 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.89 million.