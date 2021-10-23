TORM plcâ€™s (NASDAQ:TRMD) Forecasted Growth Is -43.07% Or More

In last trading session, TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $8.87 trading at $0.07 or 0.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $699.98M. That closing price of TRMDâ€™s stock is at a discount of -14.54% from its 52-week high price of $10.16 and is indicating a premium of 28.41% from its 52-week low price of $6.35. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 123.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TORM plc (TRMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.80%, in the last five days TRMD remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $8.87 price level, adding 10.94% to its value on the day. TORM plcâ€™s shares saw a change of 25.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.05% in past 5-day. TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) showed a performance of 15.05% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.69. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -43.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.29% for stockâ€™s current value.

TORM plc (TRMD) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,800.00% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $152.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $175.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $163.7 million and $105.1 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.00% while estimating it to be 67.20% for the next quarter.

TRMD Dividends

TORM plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 78.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.14% institutions for TORM plc that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at TRMD for having 1.55 million shares of worth $13.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.73% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, which was holding about 0.82 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.21 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF and WisdomTree Tr-WisdomTree International Small Cap Dividend Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.23 million shares of worth $10.86 million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of companyâ€™s stock.