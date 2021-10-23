TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.39?

In last trading session, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.39 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.02M. That closing price of TTI’s stock is at a discount of -32.45% from its 52-week high price of $4.49 and is indicating a premium of 85.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days TTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $3.39 price level, adding 8.13% to its value on the day. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 293.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.31% in past 5-day. TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) showed a performance of 10.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TETRA Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.55% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 133.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $105.2 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $108.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $152.6 million and $75.46 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -31.10% while estimating it to be 44.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 117.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.00%.

TTI Dividends

TETRA Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.87% institutions for TETRA Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at TTI for having 8.06 million shares of worth $19.35 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 6.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.89 million.

On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 6.44 million shares of worth $15.47 million or 5.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $9.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.