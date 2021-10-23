Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) At $3.99: What To Do?

In last trading session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.99 trading at $0.34 or 9.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $119.02M. That closing price of SJ’s stock is at a discount of -363.66% from its 52-week high price of $18.50 and is indicating a premium of 19.3% from its 52-week low price of $3.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 116.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.32%, in the last five days SJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $3.99 price level, adding 9.32% to its value on the day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -53.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.35% in past 5-day. Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) showed a performance of -1.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 63110.0 shares which calculate 0.63 days to cover the short interests.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 18 and August 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 92.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.91% institutions for Scienjoy Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SJ for having 14618.0 shares of worth $90923.0. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 13834.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86047.0.