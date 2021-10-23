Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Is Currently -34.81% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.54 trading at -$0.69 or -1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.31B. That closing price of IRDM’s stock is at a discount of -34.81% from its 52-week high price of $54.65 and is indicating a premium of 37.59% from its 52-week low price of $25.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 737.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.67%, in the last five days IRDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $40.54 price level, adding 6.42% to its value on the day. Iridium Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.34% in past 5-day. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) showed a performance of -6.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.6% for stock’s current value.

Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Iridium Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.57% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $153.71 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.32 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $151.47 million and $146.51 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.50% while estimating it to be 2.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.90% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

IRDM Dividends

Iridium Communications Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 18 and October 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.71% institutions for Iridium Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at IRDM for having 13.59 million shares of worth $543.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.07 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $522.6 million.

On the other hand, Baron Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.64 million shares of worth $356.4 million or 6.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $338.79 million in the company or a holder of 6.42% of company’s stock.