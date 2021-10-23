iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $39.00.

In last trading session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.52 trading at -$0.58 or -2.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.07B. That closing price of IHRT’s stock is at a discount of -31.23% from its 52-week high price of $28.24 and is indicating a premium of 63.85% from its 52-week low price of $7.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.62%, in the last five days IHRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $21.52 price level, adding 3.06% to its value on the day. iHeartMedia Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.84% in past 5-day. iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) showed a performance of -15.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -81.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.17% for stock’s current value.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iHeartMedia Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 9.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.02% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 140.90% in the current quarter and calculating 1,333.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $910.69 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.01 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $720.72 million and $935.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.40% while estimating it to be 8.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.50% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.44% institutions for iHeartMedia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at IHRT for having 21.91 million shares of worth $397.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 38.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.76 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.79 million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Global Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2.82 million shares of worth $36.55 million or 4.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.19 million in the company or a holder of 4.63% of company’s stock.