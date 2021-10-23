Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Rises 66.40% In 2021; Is It Still Attractive At $1.01?

In last trading session, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at -$0.05 or -4.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.70M. That closing price of GHSI’s stock is at a discount of -731.68% from its 52-week high price of $8.40 and is indicating a premium of 4.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 312.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.72%, in the last five days GHSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $1.01 price level, adding 7.34% to its value on the day. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) showed a performance of -16.53% in past 30-days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.40% during past 5 years.

GHSI Dividends

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.04% institutions for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GHSI for having 1.07 million shares of worth $1.88 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.79 million shares of worth $1.39 million or 3.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.48 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.