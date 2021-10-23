Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Could Experience 46.39% Growth

In last trading session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.43 trading at -$0.03 or -1.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $374.95M. That closing price of SUPV’s stock is at a discount of -49.38% from its 52-week high price of $3.63 and is indicating a premium of 37.04% from its 52-week low price of $1.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 467.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.22%, in the last five days SUPV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $2.43 price level, adding 4.33% to its value on the day. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s shares saw a change of 14.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.53% in past 5-day. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) showed a performance of 12.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.19 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.34. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 75.31% for stock’s current value.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Supervielle S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -80.33% while that of industry is 29.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $131.62 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $148.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021. Company posted $114.5 million and $135.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.00% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.50% during past 5 years.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.54% institutions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at SUPV for having 0.7 million shares of worth $1.44 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.39 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $1.44 million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.33 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.