Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Achieved Almost -9.14% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.79 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $118.37M. That closing price of GSMG’s stock is at a discount of -171.51% from its 52-week high price of $4.86 and is indicating a premium of 28.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.31 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days GSMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $1.79 price level, adding 8.21% to its value on the day. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -34.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.47% in past 5-day. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) showed a performance of -9.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -318.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -318.99% for stock’s current value.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.00% while that of industry is 10.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $162.89 million for the same.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.26% institutions for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at GSMG for having 76203.0 shares of worth $0.28 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P., which was holding about 33105.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.