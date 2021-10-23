Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Share Price Recovers 51.41% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.40 trading at $0.44 or 2.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.07B. That closing price of XPRO’s stock is at a discount of -77.39% from its 52-week high price of $32.64 and is indicating a premium of 51.41% from its 52-week low price of $8.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 185.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.45%, in the last five days XPRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $18.40 price level, adding 0.22% to its value on the day. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s shares saw a change of 11.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.63% in past 5-day. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) showed a performance of 5.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -128.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.26% for stock’s current value.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Expro Group Holdings N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 16.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.70% during past 5 years.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.87% institutions for Expro Group Holdings N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company.