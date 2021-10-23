Do You Like Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) At $15.28?

In last trading session, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.28 trading at $0.87 or 6.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $889.75M. That closing price of BVS’s stock is at a discount of -30.5% from its 52-week high price of $19.94 and is indicating a premium of 29.71% from its 52-week low price of $10.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 164.86K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bioventus Inc. (BVS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.04%, in the last five days BVS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $15.28 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Bioventus Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.02% in past 5-day. Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) showed a performance of 2.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.35% for stock’s current value.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bioventus Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 7.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -82.28% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $104.02 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $116.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.96% institutions for Bioventus Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BVS for having 12.1 million shares of worth $184.84 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 29.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 2.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.02 million.

On the other hand, Advanced Series Tr-AST Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $2.16 million or 0.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.92 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.