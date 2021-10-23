Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) At $1.39: So What?

In last trading session, Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at -$0.1 or -6.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.39M. That closing price of CREX’s stock is at a discount of -134.53% from its 52-week high price of $3.26 and is indicating a premium of 38.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 103.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.71%, in the last five days CREX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 15.24% to its value on the day. Creative Realities Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.14% in past 5-day. Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -44.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.99 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.90% during past 5 years.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.38% institutions for Creative Realities Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Argi Investment Services, LLC is the top institutional holder at CREX for having 0.5 million shares of worth $0.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 4.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.28 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.36 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 0.28 million shares of worth $0.36 million or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Feb 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.92% of company’s stock.