Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Is Down -16.68% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $14.89 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.01B. That closing price of CSANâ€™s stock is at a discount of -43.05% from its 52-week high price of $21.30 and is indicating a premium of 2.35% from its 52-week low price of $14.54. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 178.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cosan S.A. (CSAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days CSAN remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $14.89 price level, adding 12.67% to its value on the day. Cosan S.A.â€™s shares saw a change of -5.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.31% in past 5-day. Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) showed a performance of -16.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 million shares which calculate 9.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $43.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -188.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.36% for stockâ€™s current value.

CSAN Dividends

Cosan S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 0.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.87% institutions for Cosan S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CSAN for having 6.52 million shares of worth $124.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.39% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Martin Currie Limitied, which was holding about 2.62 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.81 million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr- Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fd and Morgan Stanley Pathway Fds-Emerging Markets Equity are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $8.91 million or 0.10% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.16 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.76 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of companyâ€™s stock.