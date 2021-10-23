Buy, Sell Or Hold Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) At $13.33?

In last trading session, Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.33 trading at -$0.62 or -4.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $733.15M. That closing price of VINP’s stock is at a discount of -45.99% from its 52-week high price of $19.46 and is indicating a premium of 21.23% from its 52-week low price of $10.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 70770.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 99.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.44%, in the last five days VINP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the stock touched $13.33 price level, adding 7.24% to its value on the day. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -21.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.78% in past 5-day. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) showed a performance of -1.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $141.05 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $111.03 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $189.81. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1323.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -732.93% for stock’s current value.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.78% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.09 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.65%.

VINP Dividends

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.82% institutions for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at VINP for having 2.92 million shares of worth $42.41 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 1.91 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.7 million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge International Growth Fd and Blair (William) Mutual Funds, Inc.-Emerging Markets Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.8 million shares of worth $11.26 million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.40% of company’s stock.