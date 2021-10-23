Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Drops -11.88% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.56 trading at -$0.31 or -8.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.05M. That closing price of BLIN’s stock is at a discount of -303.93% from its 52-week high price of $14.38 and is indicating a premium of 46.07% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.01%, in the last five days BLIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $3.56 price level, adding 13.8% to its value on the day. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.88% in past 5-day. Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) showed a performance of -19.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -82.58% for stock’s current value.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bridgeline Digital Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -280.00% while that of industry is 5.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.91 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.71 million and $2.84 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.50% while estimating it to be 53.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 77.30% during past 5 years.

BLIN Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 11 and August 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.81 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.81% institutions for Bridgeline Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BLIN for having 0.6 million shares of worth $2.58 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.17 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 70744.0 shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24084.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.29% of company’s stock.