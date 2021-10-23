Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG) Declines -119.00% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $13.46?

In last trading session, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.46 trading at -$0.36 or -2.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $350.36M. That closing price of BRG’s stock is at a discount of -12.48% from its 52-week high price of $15.14 and is indicating a premium of 41.31% from its 52-week low price of $7.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 253.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.60%, in the last five days BRG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the stock touched $13.46 price level, adding 11.1% to its value on the day. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.34% in past 5-day. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG) showed a performance of 12.73% in past 30-days.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (BRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 38.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.33% while that of industry is 2.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 131.00% in the current quarter and calculating -64.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $56 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $54.59 million and $55.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.60% while estimating it to be 5.50% for the next quarter.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -119.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

BRG Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (AMEX:BRG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 45.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45.66% institutions for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BRG for having 2.17 million shares of worth $22.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 1.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.37 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW Premium Yld Equity REIT ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.48 million shares of worth $16.11 million or 5.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.58 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.