BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Climbs 25.80% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $50.84?

In last trading session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.84 trading at -$3.51 or -6.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.71B. That closing price of BIGC’s stock is at a discount of -90.13% from its 52-week high price of $96.66 and is indicating a premium of 17.05% from its 52-week low price of $42.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.46%, in the last five days BIGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the stock touched $50.84 price level, adding 9.76% to its value on the day. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.13% in past 5-day. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) showed a performance of -6.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.87 million shares which calculate 6.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $90.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -77.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.95% for stock’s current value.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.30% while that of industry is 10.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating -58.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.84 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $39.73 million and $43.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.00% while estimating it to be 41.10% for the next quarter.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.63% institutions for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BIGC for having 6.6 million shares of worth $428.65 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.06 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $328.75 million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.94 million shares of worth $190.48 million or 4.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $68.13 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.