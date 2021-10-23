Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) Is Currently -50.23% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) saw 0.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.25 trading at $0.08 or 0.53% at ring of the bell on the day. That closing price of ATAI’s stock is at a discount of -50.23% from its 52-week high price of $22.91 and is indicating a premium of 20.52% from its 52-week low price of $12.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 295.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.53%, in the last five days ATAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $15.25 price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s shares saw a change of -21.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.96% in past 5-day. Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) showed a performance of -6.33% in past 30-days.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) estimates and forecasts

And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20k in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

ATAI Dividends

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.00% institutions for Atai Life Sciences N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company.