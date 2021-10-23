After A 4.85% Gain In Share Price, Is San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.27 trading at $0.29 or 4.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $294.50M. That closing price of SJT’s stock is at a premium of 2.07% from its 52-week high price of $6.14 and is indicating a premium of 59.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 253.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.85%, in the last five days SJT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $6.27 price level, adding 1.72% to its value on the day. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 134.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.35% in past 5-day. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) showed a performance of 29.28% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -226.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -226.95% for stock’s current value.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.30% during past 5 years.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 15 and November 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.01% institutions for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SJT for having 4.1 million shares of worth $21.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is McDaniel,Terry & Company, which was holding about 0.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.91 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.91 million shares of worth $20.01 million or 8.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8937.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38429.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.