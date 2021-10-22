Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Drops 0.00% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.91 trading at -$0.22 or -5.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $173.34M. That most recent trading price of ZYNE’s stock is at a discount of -130.18% from its 52-week high price of $9.00 and is indicating a premium of 19.44% from its 52-week low price of $3.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.82 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.33%, in the last five days ZYNE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $3.91 price level, adding 6.01% to its value on the day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 25.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) showed a performance of -6.35% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.70 to the stock, which implies a rise of 49.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.09% for stock’s current value.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.68% while that of industry is 7.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.40% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.60% during past 5 years.

ZYNE Dividends

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.41% institutions for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ZYNE for having 4.58 million shares of worth $24.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.92 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.45 million shares of worth $18.88 million or 10.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.97 million in the company or a holder of 2.74% of company’s stock.