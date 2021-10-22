Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Has Recovered -46.46% To Date, But An Additional -96.97% Is Possible.

In recent trading session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $281.19 trading at $6.41 or 2.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $81.86B. That most recent trading price of ZM’s stock is at a discount of -96.97% from its 52-week high price of $553.86 and is indicating a premium of 11.05% from its 52-week low price of $250.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.09 in the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.33%, in the last five days ZM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $281.19 price level, adding 1.91% to its value on the day. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.91% in past 5-day. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) showed a performance of -1.14% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $343.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.18% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $145.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $460.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.43% for stock’s current value.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zoom Video Communications Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.71% while that of industry is -1.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.10% in the current quarter and calculating -13.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 51.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.02 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.58%.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 29 and December 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.13% institutions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at ZM for having 12.54 million shares of worth $4.03 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.98 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.46 million shares of worth $1.76 billion or 2.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.93 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $972.57 million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.