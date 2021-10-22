Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Is 10.15% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.97 trading at -$0.03 or -1.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $246.64M. That closing price of XERS’s stock is at a discount of -303.05% from its 52-week high price of $7.94 and is indicating a premium of 10.15% from its 52-week low price of $1.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.50%, in the last five days XERS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $1.97 price level, adding 2.96% to its value on the day. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.99% in past 5-day. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) showed a performance of -18.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -306.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -306.09% for stock’s current value.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -50.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.65% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -2.90% in the current quarter and calculating 19.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 92.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.01 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $9.4 million and $7.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.10% while estimating it to be 58.10% for the next quarter.

XERS Dividends

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.59% institutions for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.