With 64.66% Distance From Low, Is Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at -$0.14 or -10.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.68M. That closing price of SDPI’s stock is at a discount of -105.17% from its 52-week high price of $2.38 and is indicating a premium of 64.66% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.77%, in the last five days SDPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/15/21 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 20.55% to its value on the day. Superior Drilling Products Inc.’s shares saw a change of 91.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.07% in past 5-day. Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) showed a performance of 52.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.07% for stock’s current value.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Superior Drilling Products Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 53.85% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 66.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.42 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.60% during past 5 years.

SDPI Dividends

Superior Drilling Products Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.07% institutions for Superior Drilling Products Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SDPI for having 0.23 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.22 million shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.18 million in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.