With 18.02% Distance From Low, Is Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at $0.08 or 4.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.51M. That most recent trading price of BAOS’s stock is at a discount of -493.02% from its 52-week high price of $10.20 and is indicating a premium of 18.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 607.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.88%, in the last five days BAOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 13.13% to its value on the day. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -81.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.53% in past 5-day. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) showed a performance of -12.30% in past 30-days.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.11% institutions for Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BAOS for having 13084.0 shares of worth $44485.0. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 11996.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40786.0.