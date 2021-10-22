United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Has Reached A Distance Of 61.02% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) saw 11.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.83 trading at $0.62 or 2.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.09B. That most recent trading price of X’s stock is at a discount of -33.9% from its 52-week high price of $30.57 and is indicating a premium of 61.02% from its 52-week low price of $8.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United States Steel Corporation (X), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.73 in the current quarter.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.79%, in the last five days X remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $22.83 price level, adding 0.52% to its value on the day. United States Steel Corporation’s shares saw a change of 32.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.02% in past 5-day. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) showed a performance of 3.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.56 million shares which calculate 2.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.24% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -119.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.54% for stock’s current value.

United States Steel Corporation (X) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United States Steel Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 396.36% while that of industry is -4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 490.90% in the current quarter and calculating 1,607.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 98.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.61 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.14 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $2.22 billion and $2.56 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 153.00% while estimating it to be 100.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -61.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

X Dividends

United States Steel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.18%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.91%.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.15% institutions for United States Steel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at X for having 26.33 million shares of worth $631.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 9.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $560.14 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.25 million shares of worth $193.83 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.85 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $164.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.