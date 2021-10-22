Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Has Recovered 83.38% So Far, But Another -9.97% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 19.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.91 trading at -$0.19 or -4.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.48B. That closing price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -31.2% from its 52-week high price of $5.13 and is indicating a premium of 83.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 16.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transocean Ltd. (RIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.63%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $3.91 price level, adding 6.24% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 69.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.26% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 19.94% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.78 to the stock, which implies a fall of -40.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -9.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 74.42% for stock’s current value.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.16% while that of industry is 6.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $658.57 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $645.33 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.80%.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.36% institutions for Transocean Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 54.17 million shares of worth $244.86 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 8.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 48.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $217.16 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 30.9 million shares of worth $117.1 million or 4.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $75.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.