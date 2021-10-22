Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Is -4.45% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.23?

In last trading session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw 21.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.20. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.94 trading at -$0.25 or -4.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.07B. That closing price of SWN’s stock is at a discount of -20.65% from its 52-week high price of $5.96 and is indicating a premium of 51.01% from its 52-week low price of $2.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.82%, in the last five days SWN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $4.94 price level, adding 6.79% to its value on the day. Southwestern Energy Company’s shares saw a change of 65.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.45% in past 5-day. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) showed a performance of 5.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.36 million shares which calculate 2.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -102.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.03% for stock’s current value.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Southwestern Energy Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 26.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 194.74% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 237.50% in the current quarter and calculating 88.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 83.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $976.53 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.27 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $527 million and $779 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 85.30% while estimating it to be 62.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.22% institutions for Southwestern Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SWN for having 105.94 million shares of worth $492.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 15.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 91.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $427.05 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 50.36 million shares of worth $189.86 million or 7.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43.46 million shares on May 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $224.67 million in the company or a holder of 6.42% of company’s stock.