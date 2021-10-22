SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Drops -5.43%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw 25.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.15 or -5.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $490.71M. That closing price of SOS’s stock is at a discount of -508.43% from its 52-week high price of $15.88 and is indicating a premium of 53.64% from its 52-week low price of $1.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SOS Limited (SOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 5.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.43%, in the last five days SOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $2.61 price level, adding 7.45% to its value on the day. SOS Limited’s shares saw a change of 76.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.11% in past 5-day. SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) showed a performance of 7.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.73 million shares which calculate 2.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -666.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -666.28% for stock’s current value.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -19.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.03 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $22.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2019. Company posted $34.91 million and $7.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -62.70% while estimating it to be 200.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.56% institutions for SOS Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SOS for having 3.4 million shares of worth $11.27 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 1.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 2.34 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.72 million shares of worth $4.43 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.41 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.