Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Surges 0.86% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw 1.68 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.35 trading at -$0.93 or -2.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $35.23B. That most recent trading price of HOOD’s stock is at a discount of -110.66% from its 52-week high price of $85.00 and is indicating a premium of 17.6% from its 52-week low price of $33.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 17.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.36 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days HOOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $40.35 price level, adding 6.94% to its value on the day. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.86% in past 5-day. Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) showed a performance of -11.95% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.89% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $84.20. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.26% for stock’s current value.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $431.27 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $494.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.74% institutions for Robinhood Markets Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Founders Circle Capital Llc is the top institutional holder at HOOD for having 2.53 million shares of worth $106.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.56 million shares of worth $233.8 million or 0.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $72.78 million in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.