NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Plunged -13.00% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw 5.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.90 trading at -$1.52 or -16.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $864.89M. That closing price of DNOW’s stock is at a discount of -51.65% from its 52-week high price of $11.98 and is indicating a premium of 48.99% from its 52-week low price of $4.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 697.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.14%, in the last five days DNOW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $7.90 price level, adding 17.02% to its value on the day. NOW Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.00% in past 5-day. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) showed a performance of 9.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.02 million shares which calculate 3.08 days to cover the short interests.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NOW Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 96.92% while that of industry is 21.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 112.50% in the current quarter and calculating 108.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $423.52 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $416.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $320.37 million and $319 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.20% while estimating it to be 30.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.50% during past 5 years.

DNOW Dividends

NOW Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.80% institutions for NOW Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DNOW for having 17.66 million shares of worth $167.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 15.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 11.59 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.97 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 7.44 million shares of worth $70.57 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $30.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.70% of company’s stock.