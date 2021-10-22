Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) At $1.64: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw 6.24 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.07 or 4.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.91M. That most recent trading price of YVR’s stock is at a discount of -357.32% from its 52-week high price of $7.50 and is indicating a premium of 20.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.17%, in the last five days YVR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 15.46% to its value on the day. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 0.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) showed a performance of -1.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $22.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1241.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1241.46% for stock’s current value.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.80% during past 5 years.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 13 and October 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.09% institutions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the top institutional holder at YVR for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.69 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 1.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is J. Goldman & Co., L.P., which was holding about 65636.0 shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.28 million.