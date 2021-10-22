Is Synchrony Financial’s 82.76% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In recent trading session, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.05 trading at -$0.04 or -0.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.63B. That most recent trading price of SYF’s stock is at a discount of -7.01% from its 52-week high price of $52.49 and is indicating a premium of 50.11% from its 52-week low price of $24.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.73 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Synchrony Financial (SYF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.25 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.08%, in the last five days SYF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/19/21 when the stock touched $49.05 price level, adding 6.55% to its value on the day. Synchrony Financial’s shares saw a change of 41.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.97% in past 5-day. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) showed a performance of 1.53% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $67.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.1% for stock’s current value.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Synchrony Financial is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 202.20% while that of industry is 19.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 98.40% in the current quarter and calculating 0.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.43 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $3.46 billion and $3.66 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.80% while estimating it to be -1.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.00% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 38.20%.

SYF Dividends

Synchrony Financial is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 18 and October 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.16% institutions for Synchrony Financial that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SYF for having 67.73 million shares of worth $3.29 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 11.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 50.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.45 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.15 million shares of worth $1.07 billion or 3.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $794.4 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.