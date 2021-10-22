Is Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE), -111.29% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at $0.01 or 0.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.54M. That most recent trading price of IMTE’s stock is at a discount of -111.29% from its 52-week high price of $10.67 and is indicating a premium of 34.46% from its 52-week low price of $3.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 218.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.20%, in the last five days IMTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $5.05 price level, adding 14.41% to its value on the day. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s shares saw a change of 29.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.00% in past 5-day. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) showed a performance of 3.07% in past 30-days.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.87% institutions for Integrated Media Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMTE for having 24000.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.