First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (NYSE:AG) Forecasted Growth Is -85.19% Or More

In recent trading session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw 2.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.50 trading at $0.53 or 4.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.26B. That most recent trading price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -77.85% from its 52-week high price of $24.01 and is indicating a premium of 28.74% from its 52-week low price of $9.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.09%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $13.50 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.94% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of 5.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.95 million shares which calculate 4.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -85.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 20.59% for stock’s current value.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.44% while that of industry is 28.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.03% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 250.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.46% institutions for First Majestic Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AG for having 27.77 million shares of worth $439.08 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 10.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 7.86 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $124.24 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.16 million shares of worth $208.01 million or 5.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.68 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $200.48 million in the company or a holder of 4.94% of company’s stock.