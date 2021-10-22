Do You Like McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) At $1.17?

In recent trading session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.04 or 3.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $536.75M. That most recent trading price of MUX’s stock is at a discount of -46.15% from its 52-week high price of $1.71 and is indicating a premium of 23.08% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.78 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.98%, in the last five days MUX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 2.09% to its value on the day. McEwen Mining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 14.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.83% in past 5-day. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) showed a performance of 4.63% in past 30-days.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that McEwen Mining Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 58.82% while that of industry is 16.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.27 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.52 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.90% during past 5 years.

MUX Dividends

McEwen Mining Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.04% institutions for McEwen Mining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at MUX for having 24.26 million shares of worth $33.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 5.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 13.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.96 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 21.53 million shares of worth $24.76 million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.23 million shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.91 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.