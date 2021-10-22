Buy, Sell Or Hold GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) At $2.15?

In last trading session, GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at -$0.15 or -6.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.24M. That closing price of GBSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -562.33% from its 52-week high price of $14.24 and is indicating a premium of 3.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.08. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 707.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.52%, in the last five days GBS remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 10/21/21 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 14.0% to its value on the day. GBS Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -70.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.38% in past 5-day. GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) showed a performance of -22.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.04% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 5.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.87% institutions for GBS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at GBS for having 0.57 million shares of worth $2.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.84% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.46 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20187.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $50871.0 in the company or a holder of 0.14% of companyâ€™s stock.