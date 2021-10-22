Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) fall -207.70% In 2021; How Attractive Is It At $2.99?

In recent trading session, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.99 trading at -$0.08 or -2.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $127.31M. That most recent trading price of BYFC’s stock is at a discount of -43.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.28 and is indicating a premium of 47.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62330.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 220.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.70%, in the last five days BYFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $2.99 price level, adding 6.56% to its value on the day. Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of 65.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.32% in past 5-day. Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) showed a performance of -11.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96130.0 shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -401.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -401.67% for stock’s current value.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.70% during past 5 years.

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.53% institutions for Broadway Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC is the top institutional holder at BYFC for having 1.12 million shares of worth $2.79 million. And as of Mar 30, 2021, it was holding 5.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 0.29 million shares of worth $0.54 million or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $0.2 million in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.