Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Has Already Recovered 36.65%, But Another -174.02% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) saw 1.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.81 trading at -$0.13 or -4.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.03M. That closing price of AEHL’s stock is at a discount of -174.02% from its 52-week high price of $7.70 and is indicating a premium of 36.65% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.42%, in the last five days AEHL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/15/21 when the stock touched $2.81 price level, adding 29.22% to its value on the day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 13.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.44% in past 5-day. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) showed a performance of -4.10% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $168.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $168.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $168.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5878.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5878.65% for stock’s current value.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.20% during past 5 years.

AEHL Dividends

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.97% institutions for Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AEHL for having 49341.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 1.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 23331.0 shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57860.0.