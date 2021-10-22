Analysts Say Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Can Really Get To $7.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw 8.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.30 trading at $0.22 or 10.67% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.42M. That most recent trading price of CTIB’s stock is at a discount of -117.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.00 and is indicating a premium of 34.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 328.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.67%, in the last five days CTIB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/22/21 when the stock touched $2.30 price level, adding 32.55% to its value on the day. Yunhong CTI Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 20.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.22% in past 5-day. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) showed a performance of 8.79% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.14% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -204.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -204.35% for stock’s current value.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.80% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

CTIB Dividends

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.80% institutions for Yunhong CTI Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTIB for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 3.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 68447.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.13 million.