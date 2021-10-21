X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Jumps 93.99% In 2021; Is It Affordable At $6.46?

In last trading session, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.46 trading at $1.48 or 29.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $351.88M. That closing price of XYF’s stock is at a discount of -176.78% from its 52-week high price of $17.88 and is indicating a premium of 77.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 184.47K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For X Financial (XYF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.72%, in the last five days XYF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $6.46 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. X Financial’s shares saw a change of 223.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.82% in past 5-day. X Financial (NYSE:XYF) showed a performance of 49.73% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.10 to the stock, which implies a fall of -26.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 21.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.05% for stock’s current value.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -268.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.31%.

XYF Dividends

X Financial is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 18 and August 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.75% institutions for X Financial that are currently holding shares of the company. AWH Capital, L.P. is the top institutional holder at XYF for having 0.32 million shares of worth $4.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.3 million.