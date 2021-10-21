Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Shares Are Up 19.84 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at $0.12 or 14.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.45M. That closing price of WEIâ€™s stock is at a discount of -510.0% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 273.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weidai Ltd. (WEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.93%, in the last five days WEI remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 4.84% to its value on the day. Weidai Ltd.â€™s shares saw a change of -32.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.84% in past 5-day. Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) showed a performance of 11.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52710.0 shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.82 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.82. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1546.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1546.67% for stockâ€™s current value.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.70% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

WEI Dividends

Weidai Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 0.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.51% institutions for Weidai Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at WEI for having 59367.0 shares of worth $0.11 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 0.17% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 34620.0 shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $61969.0.