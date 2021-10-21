The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) 21.32% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.26 trading at $0.25 or 1.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $8.89B. That most recent trading price of GPS’s stock is at a discount of -61.78% from its 52-week high price of $37.63 and is indicating a premium of 21.32% from its 52-week low price of $18.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 7.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Gap Inc. (GPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.52 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.08%, in the last five days GPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $23.26 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. The Gap Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.09% in past 5-day. The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) showed a performance of -1.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.48% for stock’s current value.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Gap Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 204.27% while that of industry is 41.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 108.00% in the current quarter and calculating 82.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.47 billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jan 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.10% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -308.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.90%.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 22 and November 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.46% institutions for The Gap Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GPS for having 27.06 million shares of worth $910.61 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 7.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 24.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $837.91 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 16.25 million shares of worth $546.76 million or 4.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.95 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $267.36 million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.