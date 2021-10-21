Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Has Made The 57.11% Recovery, Could Gain Another -7.74% Ahead

In recent trading session, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.77 trading at -$0.85 or -2.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.81B. That most recent trading price of TECK’s stock is at a discount of -7.74% from its 52-week high price of $29.92 and is indicating a premium of 57.11% from its 52-week low price of $11.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teck Resources Limited (TECK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.09 in the current quarter.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.95%, in the last five days TECK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/18/21 when the stock touched $27.77 price level, adding 7.19% to its value on the day. Teck Resources Limited’s shares saw a change of 57.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.71% in past 5-day. Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) showed a performance of 23.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.64 million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.49% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.46. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -45.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.77% for stock’s current value.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Teck Resources Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 312.82% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.80% in the current quarter and calculating 3.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.54 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.3 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2018. Company posted $2.28 billion and $2.22 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.40% while estimating it to be 3.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.70% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -49.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.25%.

TECK Dividends

Teck Resources Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.56%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.78%.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.09% institutions for Teck Resources Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at TECK for having 23.44 million shares of worth $540.03 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 4.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $316.28 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.43 million shares of worth $194.18 million or 1.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.82 million shares on Apr 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $123.22 million in the company or a holder of 1.11% of company’s stock.