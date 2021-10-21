S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Rebounded 34.47% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at $0.37 or 12.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $116.76M. That closing price of SANW’s stock is at a discount of -35.4% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 34.47% from its 52-week low price of $2.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44470.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 76.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For S&W Seed Company (SANW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.98%, in the last five days SANW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/20/21 when the stock touched $3.22 price level, adding 16.15% to its value on the day. S&W Seed Company’s shares saw a change of 9.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.91% in past 5-day. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) showed a performance of 6.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 71380.0 shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -86.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.99% for stock’s current value.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that S&W Seed Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.62% while that of industry is 26.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 28.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $28.35 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021. Company posted $25.86 million and $11.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.60% while estimating it to be 26.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.38% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.27% institutions for S&W Seed Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Price, Michael F. is the top institutional holder at SANW for having 16.05 million shares of worth $58.42 million. And as of Jun 29, 2021, it was holding 43.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wynnefield Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 4.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.49 million shares of worth $1.78 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.29% of company’s stock.